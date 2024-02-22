Diddy's Son Removes Face Tattoo After Negative Feedback

Diddy's stepson Quincy Brown may make some impulsive decisions from time to time, but at least he owns up to them when he's "wrong." Moreover, social media followers recently clowned him for a new face tattoo he got under his left eye that spells out "Perfect." Apparently, the singer and actor is really about fan reception and democracy, because on Wednesday (February 21), he shared the process of going to get his ink removed via laser treatment. "I’ve read the comments," he captioned his update on the platform. "Thank Q for y’all’s honesty. Thank Q @aestheticqueenco you the people’s champ!"

Furthermore, a lot of people also debated whether Quincy's tattoo was real in the first place, or if this was all just for content on social media. But the fact that he apparently did this just because of negative feedback puts this into question, because it's not like he made a mountain out of a molehill. Still, if Brown really did get the tattoo, then why would he care about what others have to say in the first place -– especially on the Internet? Regardless of all that, it's not the wildest thing that Diddy's extended family has been up to as of late, as King Combs had to fight off gang claims and backlash.

Read More: Quincy Brown Net Worth 2023: What Is The Actor Worth?

Quicy Removes His Face Tat: Watch

Sadly, everything emerging around the Combs family falls under a dark shroud these days thanks to the alleged sexual misconduct of Diddy. While his legal cases continue to develop and mount pressure, his extended family has not said much of the whole ordeal. Quincy himself remains quite tight-lipped on the matter, although this could change depending on whether Sean Combs re-enters the music industry soon. For the sake of the whole family, it seems like quite the sensitive topic to tackle through anything other than a joint effort.

Meanwhile, as the guilt and weight of these accusations continue to fall under public and legal scrutiny, Diddy's stepson's antics in the media will likely continue. After all, life goes on, and there's so little we know about these cases to begin with. We'll see what the rest of 2024 holds in this regard. For more news and the latest updates on Quincy, stick around on HNHH.

Read More: Floyd Mayweather Refuses To Condemn Diddy: “Mistakes Happen”

[via]