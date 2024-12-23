DDG Has The Internet Rolling Their Eyes After Buying His Son A Ferrari For His 1st Birthday

Hopefully, Halo got some actual toys.

Yesterday, DDG and Halle Bailey's bundle of joy, Halo, turned one. Time really does fly, and the boy's proud mama recognized that in her adorable and celebratory post. "365 days ago my baby came🥺💕 can’t believe he’s 1!!" His rapper father also took time to brag to everyone, writing, "THE BEST BABY IN THE WORLD JUST TURNED 1!🥹❤️❤️" That same amount of love has seemed to have mostly been translated between the parents, as DDG and Halle continue to co-parent. There have been some slip-ups and misunderstandings, but that's pretty normal, especially given how fresh it all still is.

However, the internet and presumed Halle supporters still cannot come around to the YouTube star. In their eyes, he's done some pretty controversial things to damage the relationship. For example, DDG recently had gossip outlets clipping him out of context saying another ex was actually his favorite instead of The Little Mermaid lead. Prior to answering the question, he did say he was leaving family out of the equation, which for him includes Halle. It's clear he still holds her to a special standard, but you know how rabid fans can be.

The Internet Is Fed Up With DDG

But if he does want to win over those staunch critics, he's going to have to do better. After Halo turned one, DDG went out and decided to cop a Ferrari LaFerrari for "him." According to the man explaining certain button functions to Halo, this particular example cost $500,000. Of course, the whip is actually for DDG, and folks find this to be quite ignorant, to say the least.