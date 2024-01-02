Chrisean Jr. Isn't Blueface's Son, MILF Music Founder Maintains

The streets will tell you that Blueface is a father of three, but according to him, only two of those little ones are his. Javaughn and Journey, who the Californian shares with Jaidyn Alexis, are at the top of his priority list as he and the MILF Music signee navigate their apparent breakup and co-parenting situation. She sounds excited to be enjoying the single life, meanwhile, social media users are picking up on a bitter tone in Blue's voice lately.

During a recent interview, the "Thotiana" artist was asked about his youngest child, Junior, who Chrisean Rock gave birth to last September. The infant's life has been nothing short of chaotic in recent months, from Blueface posting an NSFW image of his medical condition online to trolls comparing the baby boy to Charles Barkley. "@theneighborhoodtalk, man, I see y'all always throwing shade. What's up with that? What's that about?," he called out the gossip blog, known for chronicling the rollercoaster of his relationships in the video below.

Blueface Continues to Deny Chrisean Rock's Son

"Naw, it's serious. Scientifically proven," Blue told the outlet during their chat at the Creators Inc. NYE event. He was, of course, continuing to deny his paternity of Rock's baby. In the comments, some are wondering why Jonathan Porter continues to obsess over his Cr*zy In Love co-star if Chrisean's namesake isn't really his. "If it ain’t your son why won’t [you] leave the momma alone? [You] have no ties at this point," one user points out.

As Blueface continues to deny the role he played in creating Junior's life, his mother remains confident that the 26-year-old and Megan Thee Stallion are fixing to reunite. In 2023, Blue told Jason Lee that he and the femcee previously hooked up, at which time he "might've got some head." Now. Karlissa Saffold is rooting her son on as he shoots his shot by following Meg on IG. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

