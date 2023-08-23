Reggie Bush Sues The NCAA

Former USC star Reggie Bush has filed a defamation lawsuit against the NCAA. “The lawsuit is based on the NCAA maliciously attacking his character through a completely false and highly offensive statement that was widely reported in the media and substantially and irreparably damaged his reputation,” according to law firm McCathern, PLLC. The statement in question was provided to media outlets in July 2021. It came when the NCAA announced their new NIL policy. Specifically, it was the answer to enquiries about whether the policy would mean the reinstatement of Bush’s expunged records.

“Although college athletes can now receive benefits from their names, images and likenesses through activities like endorsements and appearances, NCAA rules still do not permit pay-for-play type arrangements,” the statement said. “The NCAA infractions process exists to promote fairness in college sports. The rules that govern fair play are voted on, agreed to and expected to be upheld by all NCAA member schools.” Bush, the 2005 Heisman winner, had his collegiate record expunged in 2010. It was a result of an investigation that found he had accepted “impermissible benefits” during his time at USC.

Reggie Bush Files Suit

Furthermore, Bush officially announced his lawsuit at a press conference in Los Angeles on August 23. “The NCAA has made a statement about me, accusing me of engaging in a pay-for-play arrangement, which is 100% not true,” Bush said. “Not only is it not true, but there is no evidence to even support that claim. I’ve got dreams of coming back into this stadium and running out of that tunnel with the football team. I’ve got dreams of walking back in here and seeing my jersey and my banner right down there next to the rest of the Heisman Trophy winners. But I can’t rightfully do that without my Heisman Trophy.”

In 2021, the NCAA settled a different defamation suit. Todd McNair, USC’s running backs coach between 2004 and 2010, sued the NCAA after he was linked to the Bush infractions scandal. Bush is hoping that he too can score a victory against the collegiate sports behemoth. Furthermore, Bush’s legal team has also launched an online petition to garner support for his case. Their goal is hit to 10,000 signatures.

