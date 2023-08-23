Sam Williams, Cowboys DE, Arrested On Drug And Weapon Charges

Sam Williams, a second-year defensive end for the Dallas Cowboys, has been arrested on drug and weapon charges, according to police in Texas. Williams was arrested on August 20 but later released. He participated in team practice on August 22. The Cowboys have acknowledged they are aware of the situation but declined to comment further at this time.

Police have additionally confirmed that the drug charge, possession of a controlled substance, is not for marijuana possession and is a state jail felony. Other outlets have since reported the charge was for THC possession. Meanwhile, the weapon charge is a Class A misdemeanor for the unlawful carrying of a firearm. This is not Williams’ first run-in with the police. In December 2022, Williams was cited for reckless driving after totaling his car not far from the Cowboys’ practice facility. At the time, police said that Williams going nearly double the 55mph speed limit.

ARLINGTON, TX – OCTOBER 23: Sam Williams #54 of the Dallas Cowboys battles with Taylor Decker #68 of the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Williams began his football journey at Northeast Mississippi Community College before transferring after two years to Ole Miss. He had a solid career for the Rebels, recording 134 total tackles and 22.5 sacks. Playing in two bowl games, Williams won the Outback Bowl with the team in 2020. He was taken 56th overall in the 2022 draft, the 10th defensive end to be drafted. He appeared in 15 games for the Cowboys as a rookie. Additionally, he recorded 22 tackles and four sacks. He is currently listed as the backup to DeMarcus Lawerence on the team’s depth chart.

However, it’s unclear what will come as a result of this incident. Per the league’s personal conduct rules, the league could fine or suspend Williams. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if the police will be suing charges and punishment for Williams in this matter. This is a developing story and we’ll have any updates as and when emerge.

