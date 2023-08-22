Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Welcome 2nd Child Together

Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, have welcomed their second child together, a daughter named Adira River Ohanian. Alexis confirmed the news in a post on Instagram, Tuesday.

“Welcome, Adira River Ohanian,” Alexis began. “I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you’ve now given me another incomparable gift — you’re the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter [prayer hands emoji] I’ll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister.” He added the quote: “Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea.”

Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian With Their 1st Daughter

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 14: (L-R) Serena Williams, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. and Alexis Ohanian attend the 2021 AFI Fest – Closing Night Premiere of Warner Bros. “King Richard” at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 14, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Plenty of celebrities and other fans shared their messages of support in the comments section. La La Anthony wrote: “Congratulations!!!! Such a beautiful family. I’m so happy for you guys!!!!!!” Another user added: “Taking a quick break off my lengthy social media break to send you my sincerest congratulations on your newest bundle of joy! Cheers, buddy!” Check out Alexis Ohanian’s post below.

Alexis Ohanian Shares The News

Back in June, Alexis reflected on how he was feeling going into a second pregnancy. He explained that he was more confident this time around. “We’re not first-time parents anymore. I feel more confident about having a newborn, all of those things that I just had zero confidence about with Olympia because I’d never even been around babies at that point in my life,” he said. He also admitted that he’s “definitely forgotten what it’s like to have a new one around” and might be in for a “rude awakening.”

