Lil Uzi Vert Is Thrilled About Grammy Nomination: "This Really Means A Lot"

Lil Uzi Vert has been giving their fans and music listeners across the world so many great tracks. When they started to gain traction in 2015-2016, it was an exciting time in rap. Their voice and style was something quite different from most mainstream artists. It helped blossom them into a star fairly quickly. "Money Longer" was a song that really put them on the map for those who were not in the know. Since then, Uzi delivered and then some every year. They were always near the top of the charts, if not at number one.

Tracks like "XO Tour Llif3," "Bad and Boujee" "Sideline Watching (Hold Up)," and "Ps & Qs," just had something special to them. The main reason for that is Uzi's incredible energy and laid-back vibe they like to bring to their music. One of those that need to be in that conversation is "Just Wanna Rock." Everything from the Jersey club style beat, to the dance that has taken over social media, it has become another global phenomenon.

Read More: LeBron James Speechless After Learning He's Older Than Utah Jazz Head Coach

Lil Uzi Vert Is Very Thankful

Because of this, Uzi has earned a Grammy nomination for it at next year's award show. It received the nod for Best Rap Song and it will compete with artists like Doja Cat, Nicki Minaj, Drake, Killer Mike, and more. Interestingly, this is just Uzi's third Grammy nod in his career. Because of this, they were extra appreciative of it at a recent show for their Pink Tape tour. Here is what they had to say, according to some footage provided by HipHopDX. They said, "I got nominated for a Grammy this year. And I don’t really get nominated often, so this really means a lot to me." After that, they proceeded to play "Just Wanna Rock" and the crowd went nuts.

What are your initial thoughts on Lil Uzi Vert celebrating their Grammy nomination for "Just Wanna Rock?" Out of all of their hit songs, is this one of them that deserves this recognition? Were you surprised that they had a small amount of Grammy nods? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Lil Uzi Vert, as well as everything else going on around the music world.

Read More: Joe Smith Accuses "L&HH" Star Moniece Slaughter Of Forging Checks During Their Relationship

[Via]