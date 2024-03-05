Natalie Nunn Hugs Woman After Confronting Her For Accidental Run-In: Video

Drama-filled reality shows like Baddies aren't enjoyable for all audiences, but those who do tune in usually do so to get their fix of messiness without having to bring any into their own lives. As a former Bad Girls Club cast member, Natalie Nunn knows all too well how to keep the cameras entertained, which is exactly why her similar series is such a hit on Zeus. Even when she's not filming a new episode with her wild cast members, the California native knows how to make her larger-than-life presence felt in a crowd, and confront people for failing to respect her space.

Amid gossip about her affair with Curtis Golden (which was recently exposed by Stunna Girl, resulting in some red-hot social media beef), a new video of Nunn is circulating on various gossip blogs. It shows her walking through a venue in a silver ensemble, a large entourage in tow. Coincidentally, another woman in the area happened to be backing up and walking away as the Baddies creator approached, causing a small collision. Rather than letting the moment pass like the stranger tried to do, Nunn followed after her, seemingly seeking out a confrontation.

Natalie Nunn Continues to Make Headlines

Immediately, a large security guard grabs onto Nunn to keep things from exploding, but she continues to walk toward the women. As they turn back and realize who's following them, cheers erupt and the two girls share a sweet hug after their awkward run-in moments before.

Things didn't get physical between Natalie Nunn and her fans this week, but we've seen some tension between her and Joseline Hernandez on our screens recently. The two reality stars came to blows on Nick Cannon's Bad vs. Wild this month, all while hurling hateful insults. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

