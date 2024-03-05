Natalie Nunn Continues To Roast Curtis Golden, Claims She Bought Him Groceries And Even Paid His Rent

Natalie Nunn and her reality TV show empire are unstoppable right now. Overall, her work with Baddies has done huge numbers for Zeus Network. Moreover, she was just on the premiere of Bad Vs. Wild and as you can imagine, that was also a massive success. These days, Nunn cannot seem to lose. Even when the drama around her seems to favor her haters, she finds a way to win. It has been impressive to watch, and she is showcasing absolutely no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Recently, Nunn was accused of cheating on her husband, Jacob Payne. In fact, videos of her and Curtis Golden went viral. However, as we reported, Nunn was quick to dispel any rumors of infidelity. As she explained, the videos are actually quite old. Furthermore, her and her husband were on a break at the time. Payne already knew about all of this, and as Nunn alleges, he does not care. Since her initial rant, Nunn has continued to go after Golden for trying to tear her down. In the video below, you can see that she makes some interesting revelations.

Natalie Nunn Is Not One To Be Played With

As she explains, while dating Golden, she was paying his rent, and his groceries, and even bought him some furniture. She essentially calls the man broke, while noting that he should have never come after her. Moreover, she went on to challenge Golden, demanding that he show off the watch she bought for him. If there is one thing for certain here, it is that Nunn is not someone to be messed with. She has an empire to protect, and she will do anything she can to keep it together. As for Golden, one can only imagine what he must be thinking right now.

The Rant Continues

