Chrisean Rock’s Prison Release Date Revealed

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Chrisean Rock could face up to eight years in prison.

Chrisean Rock has dealt with her fair share of legal issues this year, but recently, her fans got a hopeful update. She was arrested in June of this year at one of Blueface's court hearings. Reportedly, she had a warrant for alleged assault with a deadly weapon, and she was later sentenced to 30 days in a California jail. After that, she was extradited to Oklahoma, where she faces charges of “possession of marijuana with intent to distribute" and "possession of a controlled dangerous substance.”

Earlier this month, it was revealed that she could be facing up to eight years for her alleged crimes. As one would expect, her fans were heartbroken, particularly for the sake of her infant son. According to her Baddies co-star Natalie Nunn, however, she may be getting out far sooner than many expected.

Chrisean Rock Is Set To Be Released On September 9, According To Natalie Nunn

During a recent Instagram Live, Nunn claimed that Chrisean is set to be released on September 9. Obviously, this is great news for the controversial personality, as this is just a few days away. For now, this date is not confirmed, and fans will just have to wait and see what actually plays out in her case. Regardless, this is a far more positive update than they've heard previously.

As for the father of her child Blueface, he was handed a four-year prison sentence this month. He received credit for time served and must complete at least 33 percent of his sentence to be eligible for release. He predicts that he'll be out in either March or April of 2025. What do you think of Chrisean Rock reportedly getting out of prison soon? What do you think she'll do next? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.