Chrisean Rock Has A New Mugshot Circulating Online

Chrisean Rock is facing 8 years in prison.

Chrisean Rock is someone who is consistently in the news. However, it has been a good while since we have heard from her directly. Overall, this is due to the fact that just like her partner Blueface, she is in jail. It is believed that Rock is in jail on drug charges. Moreover, it was reported last weekend that Chrisean could be facing a sentence of 8 years in prison. This would be a lot, and many are wondering what will happen to her child.

The Chrisean and Blueface situation has been a sad one. This has been especially true for months now. However, no one really knows what can be done. After all, they did it to themselves. Well, last night, there was yet another update in the Chrisean Rock situation. This is because a mugshot of the reality star started to make its way online. You can check out this mugshot, in the Instagram post below.

Chrisean Rock In Trouble With The Law

"Im not really with the jail stuff but Her and Blueface really got left back in 2023 and the world is a better place because of it. Argue with the wall," Soheem Perry wrote on Instagram. "She really could be in the Olympics now. such a talented track star. This is reminder to chose who yall mess with carefully," said another Neighborhood Talk commenter. Needless to say, people are split on all of this. Some say it was deserved, and others are simply saddened by wasted potential.