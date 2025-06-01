Natalie Nunn Blasts Kai Cenat For Allegedly Neglecting A Possible "Baddies" Collab

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 11: Natalie Nunn attends Zeus Network presents, 'Baddies Gone Wild' and 'Baddies Africa' premiere celebration at The Sunset Room at West Hollywood EDITION Hotel on May 11, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for for The Zeus Network)
Natalie Nunn made it clear she doesn't have any beef with Kai Cenat, but she just would like for him to be consistent with "Baddies" ideas.

Kai Cenat just found a lot of success through his Streamer University initiative, a four-day content creation camp and crash course at the University of Akron's campus. It spoke to his multimedia and pop culture crossovers reaching new heights, although one unexpected link-up may be with Natalie Nunn and the Baddies crew.

Per The Shade Room, Nunn shared DMs with Kai in which she brought up how he turned down major distribution deals for Streamer University with Netflix and Amazon Prime. "Man stop playing bring the baddies on let’s cross promote ! ! ! We got big streaming numbers ! ! @kaicenat I have some baddies we can come on and turn it up," she captioned her Instagram Story post.

However, it seems like the Baddies reality TV head took issue with Kai Cenat supposedly ghosting her, according to Livebitez. This is because he apparently led an exchange of DMs with Natalie Nunn about a potential collab back in February. But after Nunn's ideas, she claims the streamer did not follow up.

To be clear, Natalie also clarified that she doesn't have any real beef with Kai. She just wants him to follow up on their connection and speak with her directly. We'll see if the Bronx star ends up saying yes.

Natalie Nunn Net Worth 2025

Elsewhere, Natalie Nunn has other celebrity tensions to address. Some reports emerged about Nicki Minaj supposedly unfollowing her amid the femcee's sister Ming Li's Baddies participation. This shocked many fans due to how much they have shouted each other out over the years. But this may all just be speculative, so take everything with a grain of salt.

Meanwhile, we know Kai Cenat likes to keep his content in-house. His choice to refrain from partnering with big production companies or major platforms to bring Streamer University to life was a risky one. But it seems to have paid off.

We will see what Kai and Natalie Nunn decide to do by joining their $14 million and $2 million net worths, respectively. That's according to CelebrityNetWorth.com and BiographyOfACelebrity.com. Will the Baddies make it to the Twitch world or vice versa? Only time will tell for the moment...

