Kai Cenat just found a lot of success through his Streamer University initiative, a four-day content creation camp and crash course at the University of Akron's campus. It spoke to his multimedia and pop culture crossovers reaching new heights, although one unexpected link-up may be with Natalie Nunn and the Baddies crew.

Per The Shade Room, Nunn shared DMs with Kai in which she brought up how he turned down major distribution deals for Streamer University with Netflix and Amazon Prime. "Man stop playing bring the baddies on let’s cross promote ! ! ! We got big streaming numbers ! ! @kaicenat I have some baddies we can come on and turn it up," she captioned her Instagram Story post.

However, it seems like the Baddies reality TV head took issue with Kai Cenat supposedly ghosting her, according to Livebitez. This is because he apparently led an exchange of DMs with Natalie Nunn about a potential collab back in February. But after Nunn's ideas, she claims the streamer did not follow up.

To be clear, Natalie also clarified that she doesn't have any real beef with Kai. She just wants him to follow up on their connection and speak with her directly. We'll see if the Bronx star ends up saying yes.

Elsewhere, Natalie Nunn has other celebrity tensions to address. Some reports emerged about Nicki Minaj supposedly unfollowing her amid the femcee's sister Ming Li's Baddies participation. This shocked many fans due to how much they have shouted each other out over the years. But this may all just be speculative, so take everything with a grain of salt.

Meanwhile, we know Kai Cenat likes to keep his content in-house. His choice to refrain from partnering with big production companies or major platforms to bring Streamer University to life was a risky one. But it seems to have paid off.