Did Birdman And Toni Braxton Get Married? Singer's Sister Tamar Reacts To Viral Rumor

If the rumor that Toni Braxton secretly married Birdman is true, her sister Tamar certainly doesn't know. "I've been blowing up her phone," Tamar exclaimed during an impromptu livestream on Instagram. However, Tamar had nothing but love for her sister, offering congratulations to the couple who have been together "a million billion years". Tamar responded to the rumors while driving with new fiancee JR Robinson. According to Tamar, they were "taking the kids to Disney" at the time of the stream. However, people were quick to clown Tamar for being left in the dark.

"Tamar, she didn’t tell you because you have a big mouth. Mind you, you are on live doing a whole live about this lady business," one person noted. "Coming to the internet to address fam business is very telling why someone would exclude you🤨," added another. "What Toni said? “if they weren’t my sisters, they wouldn’t be my friends," a third agreed.

Tamar Braxton Still Beefing With Tommie Lee

Tamar Braxton has been very prominent in recent months, especially for her online feuds. Braxton and Lee's beef has persisted even after Braxton reconciled with her man. During a recent performance, Braxton took some shots at Lee. "I know y'all lying if y'all thought I was gon let my man go because he took some crackhead to a basketball game," Braxton said, referencing the viral photos of Lee posting up with Braxton's ex.

However, Lee was quick to respond to the jab. "Miss Braxton, cut it out. I hurt your feelings, my love. I'm too grown and I don't get high off internet drama it doesn't make a red cent so I'll leave at this," Lee wrote over a bikini thirst trap video. Furthermore, she also dropped several screenshots showing her DMs with Braxton's ex and just how much he was fawning over her during their brief time together. It remains unclear if the feud is going to continue as 2023 becomes 2024.

