Master P Drops Possibly Final Album Before No Limit & Cash Money "Verzuz"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 487 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Master P New Album No Limit Cash Money Verzuz Hip Hop News
Apr 22, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Record producer and rapper Master P watches the second quarter of game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at the Smoothie King Center between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
The new Master P album features NBA YoungBoy, Nipsey Hussle, E-40, Gucci Mane, Yo Gotti, Lil Wayne, and more.

ComplexCon is hosting the No Limit and Cash Money Verzuz battle later tonight (Saturday, October 25), which should be a very exciting artistic showdown led by Master P and Birdman, respectively. It turns out that this wasn't just a chance to look back. It was an opportunity to move forward.

The New Orleans legend just dropped a new album of previously unreleased material called The No Limit 5K Mix: Lost Tapes, which is 25 songs' worth of new bangers with a star-studded cast. Lil Wayne, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Nipsey Hussle, E-40, and many more make appearances, and the project released on YouTube in collaboration with this Verzuz matchup. Complex spoke to P about this new record.

"I just started looking through what I had. And I had all these songs," he revealed. "I'm like, man, I never really did nothing with these songs. Didn't make no videos, didn't do nothing. And then the song I did with Lil Wayne, I feel like that inspired me because [we’re both] from New Orleans and this a celebration. [...] I’m giving it to the fans where they could get the music. I mean all my No Limit Soldiers. Everybody got their camo on now. The tanks is out and we just giving them good music. Those diehard fans and the new fans, the younger fans that probably didn't get a chance to really feel my music. They could get a chance now to see where we at and see where we was at back then."

Read More: Master P Joins University Of New Orleans As President Of Basketball Operations

Master P New Album

We will see how this Verzuz battle pans out and how fans react to The No Limit 5K Mix: Lost Tapes. Elsewhere, Master P's previous comments on retiring from music suggest that this might be his last full-length effort. If so, it's certainly bittersweet but nonetheless heartening to pair it with this celebration of a historic career.

However, Master P has more tensions to resolve. Some issues concerning the Essence Fest caused him to clash with his No Limit colleague Mia X. We will see if they resolve that situation soon... Maybe even tonight, if that's an option.

Read More: Master P Breaks His Silence On Son’s Refrigerator Theft Allegations

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Robin Marchant/Getty Images Music Master P Delivers A Masterclass In Hustle On "The Breakfast Club" 4.7K
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Music Teyana Taylor Reveals New Album Release Date 4.7K
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Music Snoop Dogg & Willie Nelson Have A New Song Coming 6.6K
Master P Mia X Respond Allegations Disrespect Neglect Hip Hop News Music Master P Drags Mia X While Responding To Her Allegations Of Disrespect And Neglect 4.7K
Comments 0