Master P Drops Possibly Final Album Before No Limit & Cash Money "Verzuz"

ComplexCon is hosting the No Limit and Cash Money Verzuz battle later tonight (Saturday, October 25), which should be a very exciting artistic showdown led by Master P and Birdman, respectively. It turns out that this wasn't just a chance to look back. It was an opportunity to move forward.

The New Orleans legend just dropped a new album of previously unreleased material called The No Limit 5K Mix: Lost Tapes, which is 25 songs' worth of new bangers with a star-studded cast. Lil Wayne, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Nipsey Hussle, E-40, and many more make appearances, and the project released on YouTube in collaboration with this Verzuz matchup. Complex spoke to P about this new record.

"I just started looking through what I had. And I had all these songs," he revealed. "I'm like, man, I never really did nothing with these songs. Didn't make no videos, didn't do nothing. And then the song I did with Lil Wayne, I feel like that inspired me because [we’re both] from New Orleans and this a celebration. [...] I’m giving it to the fans where they could get the music. I mean all my No Limit Soldiers. Everybody got their camo on now. The tanks is out and we just giving them good music. Those diehard fans and the new fans, the younger fans that probably didn't get a chance to really feel my music. They could get a chance now to see where we at and see where we was at back then."

Master P New Album

We will see how this Verzuz battle pans out and how fans react to The No Limit 5K Mix: Lost Tapes. Elsewhere, Master P's previous comments on retiring from music suggest that this might be his last full-length effort. If so, it's certainly bittersweet but nonetheless heartening to pair it with this celebration of a historic career.