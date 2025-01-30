Master P Breaks His Silence On Son’s Refrigerator Theft Allegations

In November, Master P's son Hercy Miller was arrested for allegedly stealing refrigerators from Southern Utah University's campus. Two other students were reportedly arrested at the time, though all three of them insist they had no bad intentions. They told authorities that they assumed the refrigerators were being thrown away since they'd been sitting on the loading dock of the campus bookstore for “almost a month." For this reason, they were under the assumption that it'd be okay if they took the appliances.

During a recent appearance on Math Hoffa's My Expert Opinion podcast, Master P weighed in on all of this, coming to his son's defense. According to him, Hercy has no reason to intentionally steal, and the arrest could have allegedly been racially motivated. “That don’t even sound right,” he said of the allegations. “That’s why we never said nothing about it. It sounds stupid.” He went on, pointing out his son's financial status as "a young kid that’s a millionaire in Utah."

Master P Comes To His Son Hercy Miller's Defense After His Arrest

Master P continued, emphasizing how the refrigerators had been sitting outside “in the snow” for over a month “by the dumpster." He also questioned the value of the refrigerators, which were said to be worth $1,500 by the person who filed the police report. “They didn’t show y’all this a old refrigerator that ain’t even worth $100," the performer explained. “None of that wasn’t about my son...That was about the coach. They got a Black coach in Utah in a Mormon town.”

He went on to stress Hercy's positive attributes and discuss ongoing racial challenges. “Y’all put that everywhere but they ain’t talk about this kid A student,” Master P said. “He ain’t never been in no trouble, he helping everybody... You still got to look over your shoulder. Because they expecting you to do something wrong."