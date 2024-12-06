Master P's Son Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Refrigerators From University

P probably isn't happy about this.

Master P's son Hercy Miller was reportedly arrested by authorities for allegedly stealing refrigerators from the Southern Utah University (SUU) campus, according to PEOPLE. Moreover, police also reportedly arrested two other students for the alleged crime, which they claim consisted of stealing two refrigerators worth $1,500 each from the loading dock of the campus bookstore. The arrest – which took place on November 27 – stemmed from one count of theft, and all students play on the SUU Thunderbirds basketball team. The rapper and hopeful NBA coach is probably not very happy about all this, but he hasn't said anything about it as of writing this article.

Back to the alleged crime at hand, security footage reportedly shows Master P's son and his colleagues putting the refrigerators into their vehicles on November 11. In addition, police reportedly spotted the appliances in two men's apartments and in the third's garage, but Miller and his friend said that they thought staff was throwing the refrigerators out because they were on the loading dock for "almost a month." One of the alleged perpetrators claimed that he thought that the refrigerators were good to take because staff was allegedly throwing them away. This is slightly ironic given the completely unrelated legal advice that the New Orleans rapper recently gave.

Master P's Son Arrested For Alleged Refrigerator Theft

However, one of the alleged perpetrators admitted that he helped put the refrigerators in the vehicles, but placed the blame of the whole operation on another perpetrator. We'll see if Master P himself says anything about his son's alleged crimes. Elsewhere, he's dealing with some legal issues of his own, such as his lawsuit alongside Snoop Dogg against Walmart for allegedly sabotaging their cereal brand.