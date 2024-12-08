Utah Prosecutor Will Move To Drop Master P's Son Hercy Miller's Theft Case

Master P's son won't face charges in alleged theft of fridges with teammates.

Master P's son and basketball star, Hercy Miller, will not face any charges in the alleged Utah University theft case by prosecution, according to local news. Miller, 24, was among three students arrested on theft charges just before Thanksgiving after allegedly taking refrigerators from a campus loading dock. Each had faced a single count of theft for items valued between $1,500 and $4,999. TMZ Sports reports that prosecutors have filed a motion to dismiss the case against him, citing undisclosed reasons. A judge is expected to rule on the matter next week, potentially clearing Miller of any involvement.

According to police reports filed in Iron County, the trio reportedly removed two refrigerators, each worth $1,500, from the loading dock of the university bookstore on November 11. Security footage captured the students loading the appliances into two vehicles before driving off. Authorities identified the suspects and their vehicles using the university’s directories. One refrigerator was later discovered inside an apartment shared by two of the students, visible through the front door, while the second was located in the garage of the third suspect’s home.

The theft was initially reported to university police on November 22, and arrests were made on November 27. According to the Iron County Sheriff's Office, Master P's son and other students were released from custody the following day. Master P would share with the press that the arrest was a misunderstanding that would be dropped soon.

When questioned, the suspects offered conflicting explanations. One claimed the theft was another suspect's idea, stating he only assisted in loading the refrigerators. Another said the group assumed the appliances were being discarded, as they had been sitting on the dock for nearly a month. However, according to the police, none of the suspects sought confirmation from campus staff before taking the items. Miller, #15, plays Guard for Southern Utah University.