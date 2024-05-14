Master P Promises An NBA Championship If Made A New Orleans Coach

Master P is one of the most vocal basketball fans in all of hip-hop. His "Make 'Em Say Ughh" video was set on a court, and he spent years playing professional ball for the CBA and ABA. He even spent a brief stint on the Toronto Raptors training camp roster. The man born Percy Miller has basketball in his blood, and he wants to put his passion to good use. He told TMZ that he wants to be considered for a coaching position with his hometown team, the New Orleans Pelicans. To describe him as "confident" would be an understatement.

The New Orleans Pelicans went 49-33 last season, but Master P is hopeful for the future. He thinks within a few years time that the team could be a legitimate contender. And he wants to join the ride. “I think we got a great team," the rapper explained. "I just think that maybe we gotta wait a couple more years." His solution for those wanted to see the team win ASAP? Hire him. P is so sure of his coaching skills that he promised the Pelicans would win an NBA title in 2025 if they made use of him as a coach. "Y’all need to put me on the coaching staff next year," he asserted. "We gonna win the whole thing."

Master P Has Wanted To Coach The Pelicans For Years

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JUNE 29: Rapper Master P at 2017 Essence Festival - Celebrity Charity Basketball Game at Xavier University Convocation Center on June 29, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Master P has been trying to coach the Pelicans for a half decade. He sang a similar tune to TMZ in 2020, when he noted that his experience as an entertainer would bring more eyes to the franchise. "The NBA is entertainment, I think it's time for me to be the first hip-hop coach," he claimed. "If they bring me in as a head coach or assistant coach, I think I can change the game." He also spoke highly of Zion Williamson, who remains the Pelicans' star player.

It's ironic that Master P's success as a rapper has put in such a powerful position, because it initially held him back in his basketball career. He claimed that his explicit lyrics made him a target when he played on the Charlotte Hornets training camp team. "The GM, Bob Bass, called me in and said, 'You can play. You are a helluva basketball player, but your music is pure filth and it’s a Bible Belt city,'", he recalled. "And they let me go." Only time will tell if Master P's Pelicans dream will come true.

