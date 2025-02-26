Master P Joins University Of New Orleans As President Of Basketball Operations

Master P is the newest President of Basketball Operations at the University of New Orleans, the school announced in a press conference on Wednesday. In the role, the legendary rapper hopes to “change the culture” at the school, which dropped to just 4-25 after a loss to Texas A&M-Commerce on Monday. In addition to the team's poor performance on the court, four of its starters are currently on suspension due amid a bombshell gambling investigation. They've been held out since January 27th.

“Today is history,” Master P began. “We’ve come a long way. Growing up in New Orleans, when I was a kid, I looked at the University of New Orleans basketball program as probably one of the best in the country. Every kid wanted to come to the Lakefront Arena and be a part of this. I’m just so appreciative and blessed that God has given me this opportunity … to rebuild this program. We gonna change this. This is our culture, this is our team and this is our family. We want to give that family love out here to the city to bring the people back where it should be at.”

Master P's Basketball Career

Despite being best-known for his career in hip-hop, Master P built up a solid basketball resume in his youth. He attended the University of Houston on a sports scholarship before earning himself roster spots on both the Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors in the 1998 and 1999 pre-seasons. Both teams cut him before the start of the regular season, however. On top of his own career, his son, Mercy, currently plays guard for Houston.