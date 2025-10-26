No Limit's Mercedes Threatens Lawsuit Over Cash Money "Verzuz" Exclusion

The No Limit and Cash Money Verzuz battle at ComplexCon last night (Saturday, October 25) was a pretty wild and eventful time, including a standout performance from Mia X, a surprise appearance from Snoop Dogg, and some shady Hot Boys tension thanks to a speech from Birdman. However, some fans expressed surprise when No Limit played Mercedes' track "I Can Tell" and she didn't come out. Only Mac performed the song, which also features Jamo and Ms. Peaches.

In a clip caught by WGVL Channel 6 on Twitter, the former No Limit artist claimed that she was not allowed to perform at the event despite being there with a wristband and not giving permission for them to play the track without her. She even seemed to take shots at Master P towards the end of her rant, but take all of this with a big grain of salt.

"I don't know how the f**k somebody else got to sing my song, but not a single one of theirs," Mercedes expressed in the social media video. "This s**t is f***ed up and foul. But it's cool, 'cause I promise I got something for everybody. [...] Why do they have me and Timbaland on the side of the stage? [...] These b***hes didn't let me go on. That sound deliberate. Something just ain't right. Y'all can expect a lawsuit because I did not give permission for anybody else to perform my song. So it's going to be a f***ing problem. [...] I'm over here trying to hold back tears and everything. [...] But please know, that n***a been bad business. He been janking promoters and No Limit, so f**k him."

Master P New Album

This comes amid the release of Master P's potential last album, The No Limit 5K Mix: Lost Tapes. He released it in collaboration with the Verzuz battle and enlisted a star-studded cast of collaborators on a massive 25-song tracklist.