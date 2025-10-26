No Limit's Mercedes Threatens Lawsuit Over Cash Money "Verzuz" Exclusion

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 371 Views
No Limit Mercedes Threat Lawsuit Cash Money Verzuz Hip Hop News
Dec 1, 2017; Orlando, FL, USA; No Limit's Master P sits court side to watch the Orlando Magic and Golden State Warriors during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Former No Limit artist Mercedes claimed that she didn't give permission for them to perform her song "I Can Tell" without her.

The No Limit and Cash Money Verzuz battle at ComplexCon last night (Saturday, October 25) was a pretty wild and eventful time, including a standout performance from Mia X, a surprise appearance from Snoop Dogg, and some shady Hot Boys tension thanks to a speech from Birdman. However, some fans expressed surprise when No Limit played Mercedes' track "I Can Tell" and she didn't come out. Only Mac performed the song, which also features Jamo and Ms. Peaches.

In a clip caught by WGVL Channel 6 on Twitter, the former No Limit artist claimed that she was not allowed to perform at the event despite being there with a wristband and not giving permission for them to play the track without her. She even seemed to take shots at Master P towards the end of her rant, but take all of this with a big grain of salt.

"I don't know how the f**k somebody else got to sing my song, but not a single one of theirs," Mercedes expressed in the social media video. "This s**t is f***ed up and foul. But it's cool, 'cause I promise I got something for everybody. [...] Why do they have me and Timbaland on the side of the stage? [...] These b***hes didn't let me go on. That sound deliberate. Something just ain't right. Y'all can expect a lawsuit because I did not give permission for anybody else to perform my song. So it's going to be a f***ing problem. [...] I'm over here trying to hold back tears and everything. [...] But please know, that n***a been bad business. He been janking promoters and No Limit, so f**k him."

Master P New Album

This comes amid the release of Master P's potential last album, The No Limit 5K Mix: Lost Tapes. He released it in collaboration with the Verzuz battle and enlisted a star-studded cast of collaborators on a massive 25-song tracklist.

We will see if the New Orleans legend and his former colleague Mercedes settle their differences. There are also many online doubts over how legitimate these complaints are, but folks can't cast judgement yet without more details.

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
