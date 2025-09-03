Master P Reveals He Wants Lil Wayne To Perform At The University Of New Orleans

Master P recently took over as the newest President of Basketball Operations at the University of New Orleans.

Master P says that he's reached out to Lil Wayne in an effort to get the rapper to perform at the University of New Orleans. P recent signed on as the President of Basketball Operations at the school. The team's first game under his leadership will tip off on November 8th.

"I'm bringing some huge talent, but I reached out to Lil Wayne's management team, so we're gonna see how that goes," P told TMZ in a recent interview. "But if it doesn't work out [for the first game], we've got 11 more home games which we can bring him in."

He also revealed that he's planning on teaming up with more artists as well. "I'm gonna hit up J. Cole. There's so much talent out here," he said. "You got NBA Youngboy, you got Boosie, we got a lot of locals from New Orleans and Baton Rouge and Louisiana that we can hit up first."

Master P also spoke more broadly about basketball and his position at the university. "My coach saved my life and helped change my life and I said I want to pay that back forward and help the next generation, help the kids where I grew up at to find the next P, find the next other successful person that comes from poverty, to let them know that you can make it, we believe in you," he said.

He added: "It's all about education and the next generation. I feel like if I could start reaching middle school students and preparing them to go to college, then they'll further their education and crime will go down, poverty will go down and we'll be able to create these diamonds in the rough. They always say a diamond is dirty till you clean it up."

Lil Wayne's Feature Price

Master P's attempt at getting Lil Wayne to perform at the University of New Orleans comes after Ghostface Killah revealed that Wayne tried to charge him an exorbitant price to appear on his new album, Supreme Clientele 2. He claimed that Wayne was charging $150,000 for a feature. He discussed the situation during an appearance on Disrespect Radio on Shade45, as caught by Complex.

“We tried to reach out to Wayne and from what I’m hearing, it might not have been him. They asking for like $150,000. I’m like you know what man, just knock it out yourself... That’s rap sh*t, n****s be talk talk talk. It’s the worst," he said on the show, last month.

