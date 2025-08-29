Lil Wayne's Shocking Feature Price Revealed By Ghostface Killah

NFL: NFL Draft
Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; American rapper Lil Wayne before the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Ghostface Killah ended up working with Redman, Styles P, Nas, Raekwon, GZA, Method Man, and more on "Supreme Clientele 2."

Ghostface Killah says he tried reaching out to Lil Wayne to collaborate on his new album, Supreme Clientele 2, but the iconic rapper was allegedly charging $150,000 for a feature. He reflected on the situation during an episode of Disrespect Radio on Shade45, as caught by Complex.

“We tried to reach out to Wayne and from what I’m hearing, it might not have been him. They asking for like $150,000. I’m like you know what man, just knock it out yourself... That’s rap sh*t, n****s be talk talk talk. It’s the worst," he said on the show.

Ghostface Killah "Supreme Clientele 2"

Both Ghostface Killah and Lil Wayne have released albums in 2025. Ghostface Killah dropped Supreme Clientele 2 last Friday as a long-awaited sequel to his iconic 2000 album. He put out the project through Nas' Mass Appeal Records. The label is working with numerous legendary rappers to put out new music this year. While Ghostface Killah didn't work with Lil Wayne, Supreme Clientele 2 features collaborations with Redman, Conway the Machine, Styles P, Nas, Raekwon, GZA, Method Man, and more.

As for Lil Wayne, he dropped the latest installment in his iconic Tha Carter series back in June. The sixth iteration features appearances from BigXthaPlug, Jay Jones, Jelly Roll, Big Sean, Bono, 2 Chainz, Andrea Bocelli, Wyclef Jean, Mannie Fresh, MGK, and Kodak Black. He's currently touring in support of the album as well.

Ghostface Killah has been making a ton of media appearances over the last week in support of his new album. Appearing on a recent episode of The Breakfast Club, he shared his feelings on the state of hip-hop. “I mean, you know, it kind of shifted. It shifted to another region,” he said. “And I get it, ’cause nothing stays the same.” As for how he's navigating the charging tides, he added: “You just got to do you. You just got to stay in your lane."

