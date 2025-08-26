Lil Wayne Gives Disabled Fan His Chain During Heartwarming Meeting After Chicago Show

A longtime Lil Wayne fan finally got to meet her GOAT, 17 years after a health incident permanently altered her life.

Lil Wayne's technically been on his tour for Tha Carter VI since the beginning of June, but July 30 is when things really kicked into gear for the MC. His most recent stop on August 24 brought him to the Chicago area, for a performance at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre.

The conclusion of the show came with an emotional moment, as per TMZ Hip-Hop, Wayne met a longtime fan of his that had dealt with significant health struggles over the last 17 years. Photos of Wayne meeting the fan, Sade Stephens, and her mother, Andrea Carson, surfaced after the show. Wayne also gave Stephens the cross he performed with that night.

According to the original report, Stephens, who is in her mid-30s now, suffered a cardiac arrest while roller skating back on December 17, 2008. At the time, she was looking forward to securing tickets for Wayne's upcoming show, as he was bringing his I Am Music Tour to Chicago on December 27.

Lil Wayne Tha Carter VI

The cardiac arrest left Stephens non-verbal and in a wheelchair, but she continues to be a Wayne fan to this day. Luckily, Carson knew someone who was able to get in contact with Mack Maine, which is how the meeting was able to take place. The heartfelt interaction marked the culmination of over a decade and a half of waiting.

Lil Wayne's tour has seemingly largely gone off without a hitch, though he did have to postpone a Toronto date at the last minute because of an unexpected illness. Fans have been happy to see him live, and we can only imagine how happy Sade Stephens and her mother were to not only be able to see him perform in person, but to also meet him after the show.

Wayne's tour continues on Monday with a show at T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City. It will conclude on October 2 in West Palm Beach.

