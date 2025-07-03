Master P Drags Mia X While Responding To Her Allegations Of Disrespect And Neglect

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 458 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Master P Mia X Respond Allegations Disrespect Neglect Hip Hop News
Percy Robert Miller Sr. known by his stage name Master P, deliver remarks to the audience during a lecture at the Wilmington Public Library. © Saquan Stimpson/Special to Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Mia X previously announced she pulled out of Master P's upcoming Essence Fest set this year, billed as his final-ever performance.

There is some strife among No Limit Records these days, which is sad considering all that Master P and Mia X have done together over the years. Nevertheless, some alleged conflicts and miscommunicated agreements for P's Essence Festival set coming up on Sunday (July 6) in New Orleans have caused a rift between the label mates.

For those unaware, Mia accused the No Limit boss and his team of mismanagement, lack of proper compensation and communication, disrespect, and more concerning the Essence set in a lengthy Instagram post earlier this week. As a result, she pulled out of the performance, which promoters billed as the final Master P performance ever and a celebration of his and No Limit's career and legacy.

According to AllHipHop, he responded to this in a since-deleted social media post titled "Say Goodbye to the Bad Guy." The New Orleans icon called this alleged situation "drama and comedy" and denied Mia X's claims.

"I agreed to pay her whatever she asked for," he reportedly wrote in part. "Going to social media after I’ve agreed to do whatever she wanted is disappointing. [...] I’ve been giving back to our communities for over 25 years… put artists on… gave them opportunities that nobody else would. t’s been over 20 years ago that these artists were signed to me, and since then they’ve moved on to other labels. And I still showed love."

Read More: DJ Vlad Claims Cassie Is Just As Guilty As Diddy After Trial Verdict

Master P Response To Mia X

"How is it poor communication if my management has been speaking to artists directly for years and paying them for shows they’ve booked?" the multi-hyphenate added. "And how is it disrespectful to offer a compensation larger than whatever the artist has ever received for a show? [...] The disciples did Jesus dirty so I know what they’ll try to do me... only around you for the benefits. [...] I’m focusing on coaching and making a difference. We gon’ turn up one more time for Essence. Salute to all my real Soldiers."

Master P's legacy in hip-hop is not in question, but this conflict with Mia X is still very vague and unclear. Hopefully they can resolve these issues privately.

Read More: Diddy Hit With $10 Million Lawsuit From Male Dancer With Disturbing Allegations

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Mia X Master P Final Show Mismanagement Hip Hop News Music Mia X Pulls Out Of Master P's Final Show Over Alleged Mismanagement 2.2K
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 21.1K
News Marijuana Man 911
Robin Marchant/Getty Images Music Master P Delivers A Masterclass In Hustle On "The Breakfast Club" 4.5K