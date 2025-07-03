There is some strife among No Limit Records these days, which is sad considering all that Master P and Mia X have done together over the years. Nevertheless, some alleged conflicts and miscommunicated agreements for P's Essence Festival set coming up on Sunday (July 6) in New Orleans have caused a rift between the label mates.

For those unaware, Mia accused the No Limit boss and his team of mismanagement, lack of proper compensation and communication, disrespect, and more concerning the Essence set in a lengthy Instagram post earlier this week. As a result, she pulled out of the performance, which promoters billed as the final Master P performance ever and a celebration of his and No Limit's career and legacy.

According to AllHipHop, he responded to this in a since-deleted social media post titled "Say Goodbye to the Bad Guy." The New Orleans icon called this alleged situation "drama and comedy" and denied Mia X's claims.

"I agreed to pay her whatever she asked for," he reportedly wrote in part. "Going to social media after I’ve agreed to do whatever she wanted is disappointing. [...] I’ve been giving back to our communities for over 25 years… put artists on… gave them opportunities that nobody else would. t’s been over 20 years ago that these artists were signed to me, and since then they’ve moved on to other labels. And I still showed love."

Master P Response To Mia X

"How is it poor communication if my management has been speaking to artists directly for years and paying them for shows they’ve booked?" the multi-hyphenate added. "And how is it disrespectful to offer a compensation larger than whatever the artist has ever received for a show? [...] The disciples did Jesus dirty so I know what they’ll try to do me... only around you for the benefits. [...] I’m focusing on coaching and making a difference. We gon’ turn up one more time for Essence. Salute to all my real Soldiers."