Mia X is one of No Limit Records' most iconic artists, and one of the most anticipated guests at Master P's final performance at the Essence Festival on July 6 in New Orleans. Or at least, she was an anticipated guest, as she recently announced that she pulled out of the performance.

According to AllHipHop, Mia's statement on social media alleges mismanagement, poor communication, disrespect, no formal agreement, and failure to provide proper compensation for the appearance. Discussions around her involvement allegedly began last week despite promo material announcing her participation well in advance.

"It’s still unbelievable that I’m actually saying this," the veteran femcee wrote in part. "At first, his management didn’t want to entertain my performance fee. So it was agreed that I wouldn’t be a part of the show. I talked to P on the 26th of June. He explained the lack of and miscommunication was due to his busy schedule. I felt disrespected because the show had been booked for many months. And I had been advertised as a featured artist. There was a clash because of my concern about the short time and no schedule in place for rehearsals, no contract, no deposit, and the fear of a repeat of 2018 [another Essence Fest No Limit performance issue]."

Mia X Essence Fest

From there, the "Vax That Thang Up" spitter alleged that she received an insufficient contract on June 27. "And I was also still insulted by the dismissal of my fair fee, considering Essence paid big. I’m quiet about a lot of things and I keep family squabbling in-house. But this is about business, names, brands, and the fans," she alleged.

Also, Mia X expressed anger at Essence for allegedly using her name without the proper permission and alleged miscommunication concerning Master P's camp. To Mia, it seems like amid this final performance prep, the New Orleans legend's team allegedly did not plan to compensate her.

"I work in sickness and in health, and I appreciate the support from the people who have enjoyed my music over the years," she wrote. "I stand by doing good business, and I’ve been done dirty. And that PR spin before even speaking to me is diabolical. Again, I’m sorry to all expecting to see me, and I hope you enjoy your festival weekend."