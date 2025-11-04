Young Bleed Dead At 51

Last week, horrible news hit the hip-hop world as it was revealed that Young Bleed suffered a brain aneurysm following the No Limit vs. Cash Money Verzuz at ComplexCon. The artist was rushed to the hospital, where he was subsequently placed on a ventilator.

Master P and other collaborators shared their well wishes on social media, and asked fans for prayers. The love for Young Bleed was beautiful to witness. Unfortunately, his son, Ty'Gee Ramon Clifton, took to social media last night, where he revealed that the artist had passed away. It was a sad message, although Clifton's words about his father showcase just how loved Young Bleed truly was.

“Rip to the biggest legend I kno…. Young bleed!!!” Clifton wrote. “Love u Dad so much and will definitely miss u… but imma carry the torch from here I got u #youngbleed #mydad # #myfather @therealyoungbleed I’m glad he went out in style!!!! One time fa the one time.”

RIP Young Bleed

For those who may not know, Young Bleed is a legend of Baton Rouge and Louisiana hip-hop. His work with No Limit and Master P has always been a huge source of pride for the region. He even had a Top 10 album on the Billboard 200 back in 1998 with My Balls And My Word.

Over the last few decades, he has been releasing independent albums, where he has been able to maintain a cult following of sorts. The fans have always loved Young Bleed. His storytelling was impeccable, and he had a knack for keeping you fully engaged with his flows and cadence.

It's always unfortunate when a member of the hip-hop world passes away. 51 years old is far too soon. We would like to send our condolences to the family of Glenn Clifton Jr. Young Bleed's legacy will forever live on through his music.

RIP Young Bleed.