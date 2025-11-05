Master P Pays Tribute To Young Bleed With The Help Of A.I.

BY Cole Blake 241 Views
NOLA Funk Fest
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 18: Percy Miller aka Master P performs with The Soul Rebels during 2025 NOLA Funk Fest at Spanish Plaza on October 18, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)
Young Bleed passed away, earlier this week, after suffering a brain aneurysm following his performance on "Verzuz."

Master P shared a tribute for Young Bleed on Instagram, Tuesday, after the rapper passed away, earlier this week. He had suffered a brain aneurysm after performing alongside Master P at No Limit's Verzuz battle with Cash Money at ComplexCon on October 25.

For his tribute, Master P used an A.I.-generated image of Bleed's 1998 My Balls & My Word album cover. In the caption, he added: "We lost another Soldier Gone too Soon @therealyoungbleed Rest in Paradise. Our Prayers go out to his Family."

Fans in the comments section shared kind words for the late rapper as well. "He was jumping up and down the whole verse at the Verzuz. He was happy as hell to be with yall on stage memory of the night," one fan wrote. Another added: "Damn.. I’m glad he got his final performance on a worldwide stage." One more commented: "Glad he got to rock the stage one more time!! n he ain’t go out without a fight like a true RIP YOUNG BLEED."

Young Bleed "Verzuz"

Before his death, Young Bleed performed his iconic song, "How Ya Do Dat," at the aforementioned Verzuz contest. Other performers during the night included Snoop Dogg, Master P, and more. Afterward, a woman claiming to be Young Bleed's sister announced on social media that he had been hospitalized with a medical emergency and was in the ICU. Master P later asked fans to pray for the No Limit affiliate as he had a brain aneurysm.

Young Bleed's eldest son, Ty'Gee Ramon Clifton, confirmed his father's passing in a statement on Instagram, Monday. "Rip to the biggest legend I kno…. Young bleed!!! Love u Dad so much and will definitely miss u… but imma carry the torch from here I got u [broken heart emojis]  #youngbleed  #mydad  #myfather @therealyoungbleed," he wrote. "I’m glad he went out in style!!!! One time fa the one time."

