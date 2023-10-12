Offset Says Cardi B’s The Reason He Never Leaves His Phone At Home

It's no secret that Offset and his wife Cardi B have a close bond. The couple never misses an opportunity to show the other off on social media, constantly making their feelings known. The duo also shares two kids together, Kulture and Wave. Despite his hectic life and busy schedule, Offset always makes sure to leave some room for Cardi, even when he's away from home.

In a new video for GQ, the performer unveiled ten items that he says he can't live without. He listed his phone as a top priority, citing his wife as the reason he's always sure to have it on him. "I don't never leave the phone at home I got a wife," he explained. "Can't do that, buddy." Aside from the phone being a way for him to stay in contact with his family, he also says it contains his unreleased music. According to him, there's simply "too much business to be handled" for him to forget it.

Read More: Offset Talks “Set It Off” With Zane Lowe: 7 Takeaways

Offset On Why He Can't Forget His Phone

Along with his phone, Offset says he always carries around a pair of headphones to listen to music. The performer also revealed he'll use them to work on his own projects, like his upcoming album Set It Off. The LP drops at midnight, and is jam-packed with exciting features. Future, Travis Scott, Latto, Young Nudy, and more appear on the album. Of course, Cardi B is also featured on two tracks, "Jealousy" and "Freaky."

Recently, the "Bongos" rapper took to social media to share how proud she is of her husband ahead of the big release. "Soooo emotional MY BABYYYYY ALBUM DROPPIN TONIGHT!!!!!" she wrote. "He been working sooo hard and NON STOP… I’m so proud of him. He really put his heart, sweat, and tears in this." Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Offset and Cardi B.

Read More: Cardi B Praises Offset Ahead Of “Set It Off” Release

[Via]