Cardi B Shares PSA After Fans Surprise Her With Billboard Despite Outbursts

Cardi B's relationship with her fans has been rocky as of late, to say the least. After being spotted spending time with the father of her kids Offset last week, for example, some social media users speculated that they had gotten back together after their split earlier this month. This prompted a heated response from the "Bodak Yellow" performer, who didn't take kindly to the rumors.

She hopped on Twitter Spaces to unleash on those speculating, calling them out for spreading rumors when she hadn't confirmed anything. "Did I confirm anything?" she screamed. "Shut the f*ck up. I don't see nobody talking sh*t but my own f*cking fanbase." She later blamed supporters for the outburst, reprimanding them for trying to "fake teach [her] lessons." Luckily, however, they've yet to turn their backs on the NYC native, even recently surprising her with a billboard in Times Square.

Read More: Cardi B Taken Aback By Custom Made Book From Her Fans For Christmas

Cardi B's PSA

She took to Twitter to share the news, boasting how fans have her back regardless of her aforementioned comments. In a new clip, she expresses excitement over the billboard, and pokes fun at those who thought her supporters would hold her outbursts against her. According to the femcee, those who aren't part of her fanbase should simply "mind [their] f*cking business."

"So I cursed out my fans really bad the other day, and today they put me on a Billboard on 42nd St. in Times Square," she begins. "I don't know if it's Stockholm syndrome or we just have a very toxic relationship. Either way so it just goes to show you that if you not Bardi gang you should mind your f*cking business. Awe, you thought they were going to leave me? Awe. We ain't going nowhere, b*tch! We ain't going nowhere, and neither will I. I love you, bye." What do you think of Cardi B's recent PSA? What about her fans surprising her with a billboard? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Cardi B's "Cr*zy A** Outbursts" A Result Of Fans' Behaviour, She Says

[Via]