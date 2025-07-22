Joe Budden called out Top5 during a recent episode of his podcast after the Toronto rapper was attacked in London while in the United Kingdom for Wireless Festival, earlier this month. At one point during the trip, he allegedly remarked on stream: “There are no real killers in London.” Later that night, someone stabbed him in the neck.

“How many times you gonna ask God to overlook your stupidity? You been stupid all year," Budden began. "I don’t talk about it because you that stupid, but you been stupid all year. You been saying things to jam up yourself and people around you all year. I’m surprised somebody has not put a stop to it yet, but a good part of this comes from the change in how the streamers view tough and how I viewed tough growing up. Tough kinda had to do with being intelligent too and wise and having respect and not reckless. That’s just an ill thing to say in London. And if you go to London and think that, because people have thought that before, the people in London will let you know where they’re killing people. They’ll point you right to the town."

Top5 Stabbed

From there, Joe Budden pointed to DJ Akademiks' recent livestream on Instagram in which he provided some insight into the incident. "Top5 is good," Ak said after having spoken with him. "He has like a big laceration. It was kinda deep. He lost a lot of blood. He went through the surgery and he's gonna have a full recovery. It's gonna take a little while, but yeah. I think he said it's like 17 inches. I ain't gonna lie to you. For what it's worth, somebody definitely tried to kill him."