Top5 Shows Off Gnarly Scar After London Stabbing

Top5 has shown off a picture of the scar he got after surviving a stabbing in London, earlier this month, on social media. As caught by No Jumper, the picture shows the wound going across almost the entire left side of his neck.

He was attacked while in the United Kingdom for Wireless Festival, where fellow Toronto rapper Drake was performing three straight headlining shows. At one point during the trip, he allegedly remarked on stream: “There are no real killers in London.” Later that night, someone stabbed him in the neck.

Despite the antics, DJ Akademiks reported afterward that the incident had nothing to do with his disrespect of the U.K. "I'ma throw the allegedly on there because I know people like running with false things, but this has got nothing to do with the U.K. Respectfully, it did happen in the U.K., but it's got nothing to do with the U.K... It's some whole other sh*t," he revealed on a live stream.

Top5 Stabbing Recovery

The picture corroborates how Akademiks described the injury during that same livestream. "He has like a big laceration. It was kinda deep. He lost a lot of blood. He went through the surgery and he's gonna have a full recovery. It's gonna take a little while, but yeah. I think he said it's like 17 inches. I ain't gonna lie to you. For what it's worth, somebody definitely tried to kill him," he said. Ak also shut down a viral video purporting to show the stabbing, confirming the clip to be fake.