Top5 Shows Off Gnarly Scar After London Stabbing

BY Cole Blake 1267 Views
Indiana Pacers v Toronto Raptors - Emirates NBA Cup
TORONTO, ON - DECEMBER 3: Local rapper Top5 looks on from the courtside at a NBA between the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors during the Emirates NBA Cup game at the Scotiabank Arena on December 3, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin Sousa/Getty Images)
Top5 was attacked in the United Kingdom, where he was traveling to attend Drake's headlining show at Wireless Festival.

Top5 has shown off a picture of the scar he got after surviving a stabbing in London, earlier this month, on social media. As caught by No Jumper, the picture shows the wound going across almost the entire left side of his neck.

He was attacked while in the United Kingdom for Wireless Festival, where fellow Toronto rapper Drake was performing three straight headlining shows. At one point during the trip, he allegedly remarked on stream: “There are no real killers in London.” Later that night, someone stabbed him in the neck.

Despite the antics, DJ Akademiks reported afterward that the incident had nothing to do with his disrespect of the U.K.  "I'ma throw the allegedly on there because I know people like running with false things, but this has got nothing to do with the U.K. Respectfully, it did happen in the U.K., but it's got nothing to do with the U.K... It's some whole other sh*t," he revealed on a live stream.

Top5 Stabbing Recovery

The picture corroborates how Akademiks described the injury during that same livestream. "He has like a big laceration. It was kinda deep. He lost a lot of blood. He went through the surgery and he's gonna have a full recovery. It's gonna take a little while, but yeah. I think he said it's like 17 inches. I ain't gonna lie to you. For what it's worth, somebody definitely tried to kill him," he said. Ak also shut down a viral video purporting to show the stabbing, confirming the clip to be fake.

It's not the first time fans have seen Top5 since the stabbing, although he previously had a bandage covering his neck. He shared a picture of himself in front of the Eiffel Tower on social media with the caption, "Somalians in Paris," on July 20th. Despite the life-threatening incident, it appears that Top5 is remaining in good spirits.

