Top5 All Smiles In Paris Days After Being Stabbed

BY Caroline Fisher
Top5 Paris After Stabbing
TORONTO, CANADA - OCTOBER 28: Toronto rapper Hassan Ali, aka Top5 during the second half of their NBA game against the Denver Nuggets at Scotiabank Arena on October 28, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
Top5 was stabbed in the neck in London earlier this month while chatting with fans, but he appears to have made a quick recovery.

It's been an undoubtedly long month for Top5, but it looks like he's in good spirits despite all he's been through. Yesterday, the Canadian rapper took to X to share a photo of himself posing in front of the Eiffel Tower. "Somalians in Paris," he captioned the post.

The post earned mixed reactions from his fans and peers, but in general, most are glad to see that Top5 is back to living his normal life. Kanye West, for example, texted him after seeing his latest social media post. "No way you made it to Paris," he wrote, as seen in a screenshot Top5 shared on his Instagram Story. "I want to know what you're thinking in your brain right now."

 "They know I'm coming Ye," he responded, adding an emoji to indicate that his lips were sealed. "Like John Wick after they got his dog?" the Yeezy founder asked. "Hahahaha you're a soldier!"

Top5 Stabbing

Earlier this month, Top5 was the victim of a violent crime while in London to support Drake during his triple-headlining Wireless Festival appearance. A masked man reportedly stabbed him in the neck while he was chatting with fans, prompting him to be rushed to the hospital. Fortunately, he appears to be well on his way to recovery.

DJ Akademiks provided fans with an update on Top5 on Instagram Live shortly after the stabbing. At the time, he revealed that the performer had to go undergo surgery, and that his laceration was anything but small. Luckily, he added that he's expected to make a full recovery.

"Top5 is good," Akademiks said. "He has like a big laceration. It was kinda deep. He lost a lot of blood. He went through the surgery and he's gonna have a full recovery. It's gonna take a little while, but yeah. I think he said it's like 17 inches. I ain't gonna lie to you. For what it's worth, somebody definitely tried to kill him."

