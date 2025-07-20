Top5 Receives Texts From Kanye West After Recovering From London Stabbing

Embattled rapper Top5 recently got stabbed in the neck in London. The Toronto artist was in London to watch Drake perform at the Wireless Festival. Per DJ Akademiks, a masked individual stabbed him while he was talking to fans. He was quickly rushed to the hospital, and has seemingly made a swift recovery. In a text conversation with Kanye West, he talked about going to Paris so quickly after being attacked.

In a post from AkademiksTV, Ye can be seen sending Top5 his own Instagram Story. "No way you made it to Paris," he wrote. "I want to know what you're thinking in your brain right now." Top5 responded ominously, writing back, "they know I'm coming Ye," with a "lips sealed" emoji.

"Like John Wick after they got his dog? Hahahaha you're a soldier!" West replied.

Top5 Stabbing

Kanye West has had his own share of European-based controversy in recent months. In June, Rubicon Festival organizers in Slovakia announced him as the headliner. His announcement came with primarily negative responses, due to his history of antisemitism and embrace of Nazi imagery. People even launched a petition meant to protest West's involvement in the festival.

Shortly after, festival organizers stood by their decision to book West as the headliner. They advertised it as West's lone show in Europe in 2025, as he is essentially banned from performing anywhere on the continent. Ultimately, the backlash grew so severe that they canceled the festival, a decision that came after several artists pulled out upon learning that West was so heavily involved.