neck wound
Music
Top5 Shows Off Gnarly Scar After London Stabbing
Top5 was attacked in the United Kingdom, where he was traveling to attend Drake's headlining show at Wireless Festival.
By
Cole Blake
July 23, 2025
2.0K Views