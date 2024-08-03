Drake Performs "Wah Gwan Delilah" For The First Time In Toronto In Front Of Massive Crowd At PARTYNEXTDOOR's Show

Drake's pull can never be denied.

Outside of Drake losing in the Kendrick Lamar beef, the other conclusion that was being pushed heavily was that he was "cooked". Perhaps those were just K-Dot fans saying such things, but nevertheless, those comments were prevalent. That was even the case after the fact, as everything Drake was doing was getting torn apart. His musical output is probably the thing that most were drawing attention to. His features on Sexyy Red's "U My Everything" and Snowd4y's "Wah Gwan Delilah" are maybe the worst representations of the Canadian superstar's artistry over the last decade. However, Kendrick fans and hater alike may want to reconsider those previous claims after Drake's appearance at PARTYNEXTDOOR's recent show.

The Boy shared a post on his Instagram account just hours ago from the PND tour stop in Toronto, captioning it, "Emotions running high 😮‍💨". He included the moment right after he was brought onstage after the lights kicked back on. The fans were shocked, as Drizzy was a surprise guest. All you can hear in the video is the deafening shrieks and screams from the concertgoers, shutting down any claims that he is down and out after the Kendrick affair.

Drake Has PARTYNEXTDOOR Fans Captivated

In conjunction with this, he went on to perform the aforementioned and highly maligned "Wah Gwan Delilah" for the first time. Additionally, this unexpected appearance from Drake came with more excitement. He told the fans that him and his longtime OVO signee have been working on a collaborative album all while teasing a potential fall release date. "On behalf of me and Party, we’ve been working on something for y’all. So, you get the summer over with, you do what you need to do. I know all you girls are outside. When it gets a little chilly, PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake album will be waiting right there for you". Maybe this is what DJ Akademiks was foreshadowing just a couple of days ago?