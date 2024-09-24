Drake Uses Movie Clip To Distance Himself From Diddy Allegations

Drizzy pokes fun at the mogul.

Drake is a movie fan. He got his start as an actor, and has made several references to movies in his lyrics. He also likes taking movie clips out of context and posting them on Instagram. The 6 God did exactly that during the Kendrick Lamar battle. He decided to fire up another reference for fans on September 23. The rapper posted screenshots from the 2015 dramedy The Big Short on his burner IG account. The specific dialogue had fans thinking he was addressing the recent Diddy scandal.

The screenshots in question are of Ryan Gosling's character in The Big Short. The character makes a clear distinction between what he does and what his peers do when they're off the clock. "I never hung out with these idiots after work, ever," the character states. "I had fashion friends." Drake is very clearly drawing a line between him and other rappers. And given the rumors that several rappers participated in Diddy's "freak off" parties, the timing appears intentional. Drake has not addressed the Diddy situation publicly. There has definitely been no love lost between him and the Bad Boy founder over the years, though.

Drake And Diddy Have Had Issues For A Decade

Drake and Diddy have had tension dating back to 2014. The former snatched a microphone out of Diddy's hand during a live performance, and the clip went viral. There was also debate as to whether Drake snatched the beat from "0 to 100" from Diddy. Things got even crazier when The Game talked with Vlad TV about an alleged "hit" that the Bad Boy founder put out on Drake. The Compton icon also accused Diddy of punching Drake during a particularly heated interaction.