Jay Leno’s Gruesome Injuries Have Social Media Users Speculating He Owes Someone Money

According to Jay Leno, he recently fell down a 60-foot hill.

Recently, Jay Leno popped out with some gruesome-looking injuries, leaving social media users suspicious. The comedian is currently sporting an eye patch, a badly bruised face, a broken wrist, and more. According to him, he fell down a 60-foot hill near a Hampton Inn in Pennsylvania after underestimating how steep it was. Obviously, things took a turn for the worse, and the 74-year-old went barreling to the ground.

"To get to it (the restaurant), I didn't have a car, so you had to walk about a mile and a half around," he told TMZ of the incident. "I said, 'Well, the hill doesn't look that steep. … Let me see if I can go down the hill' [...] I fell down. Boom, boom, boom. rolled down the hill, hit my head on a rock, knocked me in the eye." Leno proceeded to downplay his injuries, calling them "not that big a deal."

"The great thing about this age, you don't learn by your mistakes. You just keep doing the same stupid thing," he also joked. While Leno's supporters are hoping he has a speedy recovery, not all of them are buying his story about falling down a hill. In fact, several social media users speculate that he allegedly owes someone money, and got roughed up because of it.

Obviously, this is just a theory that's in no way confirmed. Fans are looking back at some of the other injuries he's sustained over the past few years regardless, however, arguing that those are looking all the more suspicious.

Social Media Users Speculate About Jay Leno's Latest Injuries

"Yea. Jay Leno getting extorted for some sh*t he either did, or gambling problems. Lol. This his 3rd time being f*cked up bad. Da f*ck u walking to a show over a mile away, staying at the Hampton inn for ? CUT THE SH*T AND GO TO THE POLICE JAY LENO," one X user writes. "No way that was a fall. Was he going to speak out about something ?" another wonders. Check out some social media users' reactions to Jay Leno's injuries down below.