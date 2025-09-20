Kanye West Returns To Twitter To Announce South Africa Concert

Kanye West is currently witnessing the release of the In Whose Name? documentary about him, and planning ahead for his next moves. In order to do so, he returned to his Twitter account after about three weeks of inactivity, which is where he issued many of his bigoted and controversial statements over the years.

The last time Ye logged onto the social media platform was to clear up his cryptocurrency launch, which was a pretty divisive affair. Now, though, he announced a concert in Johannesburg, South Africa on December 13, for which folks can pre-register to obtain tickets.

This is one of a few recent Kanye West performances overseas and in Europe, whether it's his China show or other canceled events. Given all of the conversations around antisemitism, sexual misconduct allegations, and a whole lot more, it's understandable why every live performance catches scrutiny.

Nevertheless, Ye continues to fuel his career and to make moves in the industry despite the challenges and obstacles he created for himself. We will see if this Twitter return means he will create more problems for himself moving forward.

Kanye West Bully

In fact, we recently got another instance of Kanye West losing folks in his circle, although fans doubted this particular partnership's earnestness. Dave Blunts recently dropped a diss track against him after revealing that he cut ties with the Yeezy mogul.

For those unaware, Dave wrote most of Ye's recent material, such as the controversial "COUSINS" and "H.H." tracks that got them in hot water. Whether or not this is a personal fallout or just something to do with business or clout is still kind of unclear.

However, speaking of musical material, Kanye West is supposedly dropping his Bully album next week, but fans are very skeptical on this. There have already been a lot of delays, odd singles, and chaotic release strategies for this LP and for everything else Ye-related these days.

Then again, maybe this Twitter return means that he will start a new promo cycle for Bully now. That could go in many dangerous or damaging directions... Or it'll just be the music.