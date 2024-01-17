Young Thug's YSL Co-Founder Defines "Slime" In Court: Watch

Young Thug's RICO trial is still underway, with YSL co-founder Trontavious Stephens recently being called to the stand. Stephens, who also goes by nicknames Tick and Slug, took a plea deal back in December of 2022. As part of the deal, he's had to testify, and most fans can agree that it's been a win for Young Thug's defense.

Most recently, he was asked to define the term "slime" in court, though his definition may not be exactly what fans expected. According to him, it's an acronym that stands for "Slug Love I Me Everything." Social media users have had mixed reactions to the clip. While some think his definition makes a lot of sense, others are cracking jokes.

Slime Means "Slug Love I Me Everything," Trontavious Stephens Claims

Earlier in the trial, Young Thug's lawyer similarly made headlines for claiming that the title of the rapper's track with Future and Gunna, "pushin P," actually stands for "pushing positivity." This resulted in countless memes, and even prompted an educational post from Thugger's Instagram account in December. The post included definitions of several of his frequently used slang terms, such as opp and slime. According to the post, slime means "seeing lord in me everyday," while opp means "overly positive pal."

While plenty of fans approve of Stephens' approach to his testimony, others have been critical, including Ralo. Earlier this month, he took to social media to reveal that he'd never testify like he is, particularly if it concerned one of his own childhood friends. "Man ain’t no way Shawty just got on that stand against his childhood friend," he Tweeted. "I rather die ah thousand deaths before I do some sh*t like that." What do you think of Young Thug's ongoing RICO trial? What about YSL co-founder Trontavious Stephens defining "Slime" in court? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

