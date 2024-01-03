Ralo Would "Rather Die" Than Testify Like Young Thug's YSL Co-Founder

Young Thug's YSL RICO trial is officially underway again, after the judge relieved jurors for the holidays early in light of the rapper's co-defendant getting stabbed. Today, YSL co-founder Trontavious Stephens took the stand as part of his plea deal. He pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the anti-racketeering law last December. He later received a 10-year sentence, two to serve. During his testimony, Stephens was asked to demonstrate gang signs, detail his involvement in gangs, and more.

One person who's been vocal about the ongoing trial is Ralo, who was just released from federal prison in November. He served six years for gun and drug charges. Shortly after he got out, he took to social media to share his thoughts on the case, coming to Young Thug's defense. According to him, prosecutors are simply trying to make him take the fall for those around him, and should just free him already.

Ralo On Trontavious Stephens Taking The Stand

“Young Thug [trial] weak as f*ck,” he wrote. “I can’t even believe they giving Jeff ah hard time like that for them weak a** charges. They might [as] well just let him go. I feel like they just trying blame him for sh*t n***as around him was doing. That sh*t l*me!!!” Now, he's come through with another take, this time surrounding Trontavious Stephens' recent testimony. In a new Tweet, he claims that he would never take the stand like he did, particularly if it concerned a longtime friend.

"Man ain’t no way Shawty just got on that stand against his childhood friend," Ralo says. "I rather die ah thousand deaths before I do some sh*t like that." What do you think of Ralo's opinion of YSL co-founder Trontavious Stephens taking the stand? How do you feel about it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

