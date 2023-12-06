YFN RICO Trial Officially Set To Begin Early Next Year

Young Thug's YSL RICO trial is already underway and dominating headlines with new revelations almost every day. But fans are already looking towards what's next with the YFN RICO trial. That case is headlined by YFN Lucci whose name has already come up in connection to Young Thug. During the pre-trial proceedings, the judge in the YSL case ruled lyrics from certain Young Thug songs admissible. One of the lyrics chosen by the prosecution was alluded to be about Lucci, though many online have disputed that.

Now Lucci is inching ever closer to ultimately learning his fate with an official date set for the YFN RICO trial to begin. That date is January 8 which could put it in line with some of the other high-profile rap cases being heard across the country right now. The YSL RICO trial is expected to last quite a long time and should certainly intersect with the beginning of the YFN trial. It could also coincide with YNW Melly's second trial. His first came earlier this year but ultimately ended in a mistrial and he's been in jail ever since waiting for the start of his next trial.

The YFN Trial has been delayed for months while the YSL RICO trial unfolded. Part of that likely had to do with YSL Lil Woody who is reportedly an informant. Earlier this year video leaked of him specifically snitching on YFN Lucci. Lucci was also expected to potentially testify in the YSL case though that doesn't seem like it will ultimately happen.

The official trial start date of January 8, 2024 is almost exactly a year after it was scheduled to originally start on January 9, 2023.

