Chrisean Rock Cuddles Up With Chrisean Jr. Amid Rampant Speculation Around Baby's Health

Chrisean Rock has been in the news a whole lot as of late. Overall, it has mostly been due to her child with Blueface, Chrisean Jr. Furthermore, she also got a tattoo of Blueface's mugshot on her cheek. Ultimately, this got her a whole lot of flack online. However, it was nothing compared to the scrutiny she faced earlier this week thanks to a screenshot of her baby that went viral. It led to people accusing her of giving her child Fetal Alcohol Syndrome. Moreover, it led to people posting photos of her drinking during her pregnancy.

Needless to say, there has been a whole lot of drama surrounding the reality star. Now, however, she is looking to prove that she has those motherly instincts. In the image below, you can see Chrisean cuddling with her child on her Instagram story. It is a cute picture and Chrisean captioned the post "my everything." This energy is a stark contrast to what we saw yesterday, when the star went off on fans for lamenting her drop in followers. In fact, Chrisean said she is doing just fine right now.

Chrisean Rock Takes To IG

"The more y’all hate the more popular I become I don’t give a fuck about losing followers I get paid off my engagement/ algorithm if I’m getting 60 plus million views on my post 400k plus comments my promo prices just goes up or anything I sell stay sold out," Chrisean wrote. "So continue the hate train it makes me hella money." If anything is clear, it is clear that Chrisean has no issues with feeding into the drama. Sure, it may not work in her favor every single time, but she remains a success despite everything.

Let us know what you think about the drama surrounding the star, down below. Do you think she needs to take a break from all of it? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on your favorite artists.

