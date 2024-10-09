Chrisean Rock Responds To Alleged Assault Victim’s Lawsuit With New Legal Filing

Chrisean Rock is firing back at James Wright Chanel.

Chrisean Rock may be on a new path of purity, but that doesn't mean she won't have to pay for the bad behavior she allegedly exhibited in the past. In November of last year, for example, the Baddies star allegedly had an unfortunate run-in with one of Tamar Braxton's backup singers, James Wright Chanel. Reportedly, Chrisean had attended Braxton's concert and was under the impression that she'd get onstage to perform at some point. This didn't work out, however, allegedly leaving her angry.

When Chanel tried to speak with her, she allegedly punched him in the face multiple times and damaged his teeth. Chanel went on to sue her, but now, she's firing back. According to In Touch Weekly, she's denied all of the allegations Wright makes against her in the lawsuit. This includes allegedly causing him physical harm, emotional distress, and more.

Chrisean Rock Fires Back At James Wright Chanel's Lawsuit

Chrisean Rock performs onstage at the 3rd Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 27, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards)

“As a result of [James’] conduct and actions, [James] is estopped, in whole, or in part, from asserting any of their claims against [Chrisean],” her legal filing reads. Reportedly, the filing also states that Chanel is "barred" from “recovering any damages against her" due to his own "conduct, actions and/or omissions.”