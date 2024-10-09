Chrisean Rock Responds To Alleged Assault Victim’s Lawsuit With New Legal Filing

Chrisean Rock may be on a new path of purity, but that doesn't mean she won't have to pay for the bad behavior she allegedly exhibited in the past. In November of last year, for example, the Baddies star allegedly had an unfortunate run-in with one of Tamar Braxton's backup singers, James Wright Chanel. Reportedly, Chrisean had attended Braxton's concert and was under the impression that she'd get onstage to perform at some point. This didn't work out, however, allegedly leaving her angry.
When Chanel tried to speak with her, she allegedly punched him in the face multiple times and damaged his teeth. Chanel went on to sue her, but now, she's firing back. According to In Touch Weekly, she's denied all of the allegations Wright makes against her in the lawsuit. This includes allegedly causing him physical harm, emotional distress, and more.
Chrisean Rock Fires Back At James Wright Chanel's Lawsuit
“As a result of [James’] conduct and actions, [James] is estopped, in whole, or in part, from asserting any of their claims against [Chrisean],” her legal filing reads. Reportedly, the filing also states that Chanel is "barred" from “recovering any damages against her" due to his own "conduct, actions and/or omissions.”
Outside of Chrisean's legal issues, the mother of one has been spending time with her son Chrisean Jesus, leaning into her faith, and more. Last week, for example, she took to Instagram Live during bible study with some friends. She got emotional, even breaking down in tears as one friend thanked god for bringing them all together. What do you think of Chrisean Rock firing back at James Wright Chanel's lawsuit with a legal filing of her own? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.