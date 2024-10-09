Chrisean Rock Responds To Alleged Assault Victim’s Lawsuit With New Legal Filing

BET Awards 2023 - Backstage
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: ChriseanRock attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
Chrisean Rock is firing back at James Wright Chanel.

Chrisean Rock may be on a new path of purity, but that doesn't mean she won't have to pay for the bad behavior she allegedly exhibited in the past. In November of last year, for example, the Baddies star allegedly had an unfortunate run-in with one of Tamar Braxton's backup singers, James Wright Chanel. Reportedly, Chrisean had attended Braxton's concert and was under the impression that she'd get onstage to perform at some point. This didn't work out, however, allegedly leaving her angry.

When Chanel tried to speak with her, she allegedly punched him in the face multiple times and damaged his teeth. Chanel went on to sue her, but now, she's firing back. According to In Touch Weekly, she's denied all of the allegations Wright makes against her in the lawsuit. This includes allegedly causing him physical harm, emotional distress, and more.

Chrisean Rock Fires Back At James Wright Chanel's Lawsuit

Chrisean Rock performs onstage at the 3rd Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 27, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards)

“As a result of [James’] conduct and actions, [James] is estopped, in whole, or in part, from asserting any of their claims against [Chrisean],” her legal filing reads. Reportedly, the filing also states that Chanel is "barred" from “recovering any damages against her" due to his own "conduct, actions and/or omissions.”

Outside of Chrisean's legal issues, the mother of one has been spending time with her son Chrisean Jesus, leaning into her faith, and more. Last week, for example, she took to Instagram Live during bible study with some friends. She got emotional, even breaking down in tears as one friend thanked god for bringing them all together. What do you think of Chrisean Rock firing back at James Wright Chanel's lawsuit with a legal filing of her own? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

[Via]

Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
