Chrisean Rock Served With James Wright Chanel's Lawsuit After Posting Her Location Online

Chrisean Rock was reportedly served with James Wright Chanel's lawsuit after she posted her location on social media. Radar Online reports that a process server was able to find Rock two months after Chanel filed the lawsuit by using a location she shared online. Rock had told her followers that she'd be at Los Angeles’ Cathedral High School at 6:30 PM on the day in question, resulting in an ambush from the process server.

Chanel has accused Rock of punching him in the face several times during an altercation back in November while the two were backstage at a Tamar Braxton concert. Chanel says she shouted homophobic slurs throughout the incident as well. He ended up seeking treatment for two broken teeth and injuries to his face.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Attack Left James Wright Chanel Traumatized & Sleepless, He Reveals

Chrisean Rock Celebrates French Montana's Birthday

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Rican Da Menace, Chrisean Rock, and French Montana attend French Montana Moroccan Nights Birthday Celebration on November 09, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for French Montana)

Back in March, Chanel went on The Jst Us Podcast and reflected on the incident, revealing that it traumatized him. "I be getting emotional when I talk about this," he said. "I'm still trying to figure out why this happened. Why did this happen to me? I wasn't in an argument with anyone, I wasn't going back and forth or arguing with anyone, none of that… What I walked in on was that with other people, not me. I would wake up out of my sleep crying and not knowing why. So when I contacted the therapist she said it's trauma, trauma will wake you up out of your sleep… The thing is I could have lost my life. You know, the right hit, you could be out of here… When I go to sleep I still see the moment."

Rock previously made headlines, last weekend, for celebrating her first Mother’s Day with her son. In doing so, she shared new footage of the two of them. Be on the lookout for further updates on Chrisean Rock on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: James Wright Chanel Confirms Assault At Tamar Braxton Show, LeTroy Drops Chrisean Rock Receipts

[Via]