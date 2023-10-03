Chrisean Rock Called Out By Her Brother Over New Song

Chrisean is facing pressure from her family over some recent actions.

BYLavender Alexandria
Chrisean Rock Called Out By Her Brother Over New Song

Chrisean Rock's family situation has become incredibly complicated recently. First, Blueface made a tweet referencing Rock's sister Tesehki which was clearly meant to upset Chrisean. It must have worked because Tesehki was blurred out of a music video Rock released for her song "Prayer For Chrisean Jr." That appears to only be the start of her family drama. Now Chrisean's brother has taken to Instagram to share his grief over a lack of credit he received for his work on the song.

"Nothing about this song was selfish. It hurt me that I didn't get a tag, a like, a comment when I posted the song months ago. Than to take Tifa out the song is spiteful. I could have atleas got tagged in my own song. We family, I put this song together for my family, and then you changed the name of the song," his Instagram post reads. He goes even further in his conclusion calling the moves Chrisean has been making "spiteful and evil." Check out the full post he made below.

Read More: Natalie Nunn Refuses To Add Chrisean Rock To Her Livestream: Watch

Chrisean Rock's Brother Speaks On Her Actions

Fans in the comments are divided on what to think. Some are defending Chrisean against her family. "Why would she keep her on the song when they beefing … chrisean needs to remove herself from her family they milking her situation too," reads one comment. Others are taking it as even more evidence that Chrisean herself is toxic. "So y’all saying her sister, her brother AND Blueface are all lying and creating the same false narrative about Chrisean? Or yall goin accept that she may not be the person yall idolize? Lol," reads the top comment on the post.

Chrisean lost yet another ally recently in Lil Baby. She seemingly called on him one two many times and the result was a twitter tirade. The rapper made sure she knew to stop involving him in her beef. What do you think of Chrisean Rock's brother calling her out for her actions? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Picture Of Lil Baby And Chrisean Rock Talking Surfaces Online

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Charlotte, North Carolina. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Jess Williamson. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.