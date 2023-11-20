Drake Wins Five 2023 Billboard Music Awards

The 2023 Billboard Music Awards went down on Sunday (November 19), and had a lot of big winners. Taylor Swift and Morgan Gallen were among the most awarded musicians of the night, but what's a top dog conversation without the 6 Dog- I mean, God? Moreover, Drake won a total of five BBMA trophies for the occasion, pointing to his excellent commercial run over the past few years. Specifically, these awards were Top Rap Album for his 21 S*vage collab Her Loss, Top Rap Song for the project's opener "Rich Flex," Top Rap Artist, Top Male Rap Artist, and Top Rap Touring Artist.

Furthermore, this caps off a pretty great 2023 for Drizzy, with the expanded version of his album For All The Dogs coming out just a few days ago as of writing this article. Sure, that promo cycle brought him his fair share of beefs, too. But what's the industry without a little tussling, especially when you're at such a high peak of success and polarization? Regardless, congrats to Drake on these awards, and we're sure that this won't be the end of his award show run in the next few months.

Drake Takes Five Billboard Music Awards Home For 2023

For example, the Recording Academy nominated him for various Grammy awards after re-entering the submission process. For those unaware, the Toronto superstar hadn't submitted his work for consideration in a long time, and it's unclear if this will affect his nominations for the 2024 ceremony in a negative or positive light. Whichever way the wind blows, he might spit a bar or two about it eventually, but we're sure it won't faze him too much. After all, Drake basks in constant acclaim; only something really special these days to either hype him up or tick him off.

Meanwhile, Scary Hours 3 is shaping up to sell very well based on first-week projections, so the success will surely keep on rolling in. Do you think that he deserves these dubs or is Billboard not a good enough metric to determine his value? However you may feel, let us know in the comments down below. Also, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Drake.

