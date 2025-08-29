Nicki Minaj's Sister Ming Li Labels Remy Ma & Lil Kim Overrated

Nicki Minaj's sister, Ming Li, placed Remy Ma and Lil Kim among of the most overrated rappers during a fiery interview that's circulating on social media. When asked for the most overrated artist, she began by suggesting that she would say Soulja Boy, "but he don't even rap no more." Soulja did put out a new album titled, Draco Season, earlier this month.

"No shade, I think it's Remy Ma," she continued. "F*ck that, I say Lil Kim. Reason why-- I can't even decide because they both not doing nothing. I expect the same people that got energy to go back and forth to keep the expansion, to keep the longevity of fame, but I only said Lil Kim because people were making a fool out of her when she dances."

When Livebitez posted the clip on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions in the comments section. "The nerve and audacity. Bye girl," one user remarked. Another wrote: "Does she know the meaning of overrated, how are they the most overrated but they aren't doing anything??" One more commented: "She should stay in her lane. I get it that's your sister and I'm a big Nicki fan but don't stick your nose where it doesn't belong stay in your generation baby girl that's it."

Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma previously feuded in the mid 2010s while Minaj and Lil Kim had beef with one another earlier in her career.

Ming Li's Ice Spice Criticism

In addition to criticizing Remy Ma and Lil Kim, Ming Li also took aim at Ice Spice during another part of the interview. She mentioned the Bronx native when asked who "talks the talk, but can't back it up."