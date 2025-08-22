Soulja Boy Welcomes Fans To "Draco Season" With New Album

Soulja Boy's new album, "Draco Season," which he dropped on Friday, marks his first full-length release since 2024's "Diary of a Soulja."

Soulja Boy has shared a new album for fans titled Draco Season. After only announcing the project, earlier this week, he shared the full effort on Friday morning. The album kicks off with the hard-hitting title track, which Soulja shared on Thursday. From there, he switches to a more romantic vibe with "Bad Girl." Overall, the album features two collaborations with S3nsi Molly, but other than that, Soulja opts not to include any other features.

Soulja has already considered changing the cover artwork for the project after revealing on social media that he cut off his dreads. "Y'all tag whoever made the cover and tell them to make a new cover because I got my haircut now," he said in a video on social media. "Remake the cover." He ended up sharing an alternate version of the cover with short hair on Instagram on Thursday night.

Despite not dropping an album since last year's Diary of a Soulja, Soulja Boy has remained in the headlines in 2025. Earlier this month, police arrested him during a traffic stop after allegedly finding a firearm in the car. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office ended up deciding not to pursue the case due to "insufficient evidence," according to Billboard. “Based upon the reported evidence, it appears that he should have never been arrested,” his attorney, Rickey Ivie, told the outlet.

Soulja Boy - "Draco Season"

Tracklist:

  1. Draco Season
  2. In This B*tch
  3. Bad Girl
  4. Quarter Ticket
  5. Meet The Smackers (feat. S3nsi Molly)
  6. Standing On Business Pt. 2
  7. The Coldest
  8. Hey Bae (feat. S3nsi Molly)
  9. Go Crazy!
  10. Stamped
  11. Forever
  12. Make It Lock
  13. Bricks Up
  14. Baby Glock
  15. Blessed By The Scale

