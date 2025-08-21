Soulja Boy Hypes Up New Album By Cutting His Dreads Off

Mar 15, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Recording artist Soulja Boy
Soulja Boy threw it back to the old days by getting a new haircut before "Draco Season," his new album dropping this week.

Soulja Boy has dropped countless albums over the years, even if you're more likely to have heard of his salacious gossip narratives rather than a new release. But he has different plans for Draco Season, which drops in just a few hours at press time on Friday (August 22).

The Chicago native recently took to social media to share what many fans might find a shocking life change, albeit a very simple one, caught by 9MagTV on YouTube. He got a new haircut and cut off his dreads, which made his look harken back to his early days as a hip-hop pioneer and Internet hitmaker. Does that suggest Draco Season will be a classic? Perhaps...

Nevertheless, Soulja Boy joked that he would probably need to get the artist behind his upcoming LP's cover art to make a new one, since he got a haircut that makes the original obsolete. Also, he shouted out PlaqueBoyMax and told his fans to hit him up for a team-up. We'll see if they ever link up for an "In The Booth" session or some other type of collaborative work.

Soulja Boy Arrest

Whether or not these possibilities manifest, the 35-year-old certainly has a lot to celebrate recently and a lot to anticipate. Not only will Draco Season drop very soon, but Soulja Boy also got a legal win earlier this month. Following a traffic stop in which police found a gun in his vehicle, he left a short stint in prison when prosecutors dropped a weapons charge against him due to insufficient evidence.

Beyond that, the ringtone rap trailblazer continues to engage in petty online beef, flex his success, and seek a lot of virality and new opportunity throughout. Whether it's eyebrow-raising SeaWorld performances or whatever new trend or Internet debate is going on, you're going to see his name pop up regardless.

Now that Soulja Boy returned to a classic look and has new material to drop, we'll see if any other narratives or developments join this hype cycle. It seems like an irrelevant change at face value. But artists like Soulja know well that their image fuels their impact significantly.

