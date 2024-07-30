Soulja Boy Puts Out "Swag Season" For His 34th Birthday

Soulja Boy, born DeAndre Cortez Way on July 28, 1990, recently celebrated turning 34 years old! HNHH wishes the Chicago, Illinois rapper a happy belated birthday and from what we have seen online, it seems he's been celebrating big time! The self-proclaimed first rapper to do everything in the industry is doing Big Draco things like copping the all-new Tesla Cybertruck. He also put on a performance at SeaWorld alongside Bow Wow. But perhaps the biggest thing Soulja Boy has done over the weekend was put out his new album Swag Season on his day of birth. This marks the second project release for him, as it follows up on Swag 6 from February.