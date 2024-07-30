Soulja Boy Puts Out "Swag Season" For His 34th Birthday

Soulja is celebrating in a big way.

Soulja Boy, born DeAndre Cortez Way on July 28, 1990, recently celebrated turning 34 years old! HNHH wishes the Chicago, Illinois rapper a happy belated birthday and from what we have seen online, it seems he's been celebrating big time! The self-proclaimed first rapper to do everything in the industry is doing Big Draco things like copping the all-new Tesla Cybertruck. He also put on a performance at SeaWorld alongside Bow Wow. But perhaps the biggest thing Soulja Boy has done over the weekend was put out his new album Swag Season on his day of birth. This marks the second project release for him, as it follows up on Swag 6 from February.

Swag Season could be a slight sequel to 2023's Soulja Season, a much shorter tape in comparison. That sits at nine songs at just 22 minutes and 12 seconds in length. However, Soulja Boy really ups the ante here, bringing out 24 cuts with a 55-minute runtime. Looking back at his singles catalog as of late, it seems that Swag Season is full of brand-new material. It makes sense though, considering the fact that Soulja announced this project would be coming back on July 12 via social media. Across the album, you are getting signature Draco, meaning loads of brags, confidence, and arrogance.

Swag Season- Soulja Boy

Swag Season Tracklist:

  1. C4
  2. Damn
  3. Drip Check
  4. Iguodala
  5. Tornado Arm
  6. Big Check
  7. Gas
  8. Balling Like Jordan
  9. Cold Boy Summer
  10. Rick Owens
  11. Foreign
  12. Locked In
  13. Again
  14. Drop That
  15. Like That
  16. My Phone Ringing
  17. G-Lock
  18. Pack Touchdown
  19. So Much Money
  20. You Aint Steppin Like Me
  21. I Can Buy Anything
  22. Crank You
  23. Bad B**** Party
  24. Blastin

